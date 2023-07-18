Leucid Bio Appoints Filippo Petti as Chief Executive Officer

Leucid Bio, a biotech company pursuing a differentiated approach to develop next generation Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies using their proprietary Lateral CAR platform, announces the appointment of Filippo Petti as its Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. Mr. Petti has also been named as a member of Leucid Bio’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Petti brings broad industry expertise to the organisation across operations, finance and research. He has experience working with biotech companies focused on oncology drug development both in the U.S. and Europe. Most recently, Mr. Petti was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Celyad Oncology SA, a biotechnology company focused on CAR-T cell therapies for cancer.

Prior to Celyad Oncology SA, Mr. Petti spent several years as a healthcare investment banker at Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair & Company, where he specialised in working with cell and gene therapy companies. In addition, Mr. Petti has worked in equity research both at William Blair & Company and Wedbush Securities. He began his career as a research scientist at OSI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. before transitioning to corporate development with the company. Mr. Petti holds a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University, a Master of Science from St. John’s University and a Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University.

Commenting on the appointment, Ian Miscampbell, Chairman of Leucid Bio, said:“Leucid will benefit immensely from Filippo’s proven leadership skills, extensive deal-making experience and in-depth scientific knowledge. Over the past year, Leucid has taken key steps to advance the Company’s lead Lateral CAR programme LEU011 towards the clinic. The Board is confident Filippo will help guide Leucid during this critical next phase, as it pivots from a discovery company into a clinical organisation, while accelerating our growth as a world-class CAR-T cell company focused on the treatment of cancer patients. Everyone is looking forward to working under his leadership and executing on his vision for the Company.”

Filippo Petti, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, added: “Leucid’s unique approach to the field of CAR-T has tremendous potential to help cancer patients around the world. The ability to combine the Company’s proprietary Lateral CAR platform with other emerging technologies the team are developing is incredibly exciting. I look forward to working with its exceptionally talented team to advance LEU011 and its other cell therapy programmes into the clinic and ultimately to the market.”