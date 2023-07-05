Meissa Vaccines Enters into CGMP Manufacturing Agreement for Pediatric RSV Vaccine Candidate for Phase 2 Clinical Trials

Meissa Vaccines (Meissa), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines to prevent viral respiratory infections, today announced it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Exothera S.A. (Exothera), a Univercells company and full-service Contract Research Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) delivering customised process development and GMP manufacturing services for vaccines, viral vectors and nucleic acids. Under the agreement, Exothera will manufacture Meissa’s MV-012-968 vaccine candidate under Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations to supply Phase 2 clinical trials. MV-012-968 is an intranasal live attenuated RSV vaccine in clinical development to protect infants and young children from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Frank Glavin, Chief Executive Officer, Meissa Vaccines, said, “We are excited about our progress in advancing our pediatric RSV vaccine, and we are looking forward to working with Exothera on CGMP manufacturing of MV-012-968 for clinical supply. The clinical data we have generated from both our RSV and COVID-19 vaccine programs demonstrate the enormous potential of Meissa’s AttenuBlock™ platform to develop safe and effective intranasal live attenuated vaccines to protect against serious respiratory viruses, and we look forward to continuing to advance our vaccine candidates in Phase 2 clinical trials.”

At Exothera’s GMP state-of-the-art facility located in Jumet, Belgium, Exothera will manufacture Meissa’s MV-012-968 under cGMP regulations using the scale-X platform developed by Univercells. The scale-X platform is designed for high volume and highest quality production of vaccines with a small footprint.

Darren Leva, Chief Business Officer, Exothera added, “We are excited to contribute to the development of such a promising pediatric vaccine against RSV and humbled that Meissa recognises the value of our unique history of viral vector innovation and expertise to help manufacture their live attenuated RSV vaccine candidate for clinical use.”