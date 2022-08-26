Q&A: A science backed solution to emotional hunger

Rebekah Jordan sits with Phenomix’s co-founder, Andres Acosta, MD, PhD, to discuss the relationship between obesity and phenotypes, their ongoing clinical trial into anti-obesity medication and the potential of long-term obesity treatment.

Research shows that about 75% of our eating behaviour is emotionally fuelled rather than based on hunger cues. Emotional eating has long been an issue that countless doctors, researchers and health experts have weighed in on in hopes of finding a long-term solution.

Phenomix Sciences is a biotechnology company that has tapped into how genes, along with environmental and behavioural factors, can lead to weight gain and obesity. Through their research, they have determined that “Emotional Hunger: can be categorised as one of the four types of obesity, or a “phenotype.”

A phenotype can accurately diagnose why an obese person is not able to successfully lose weight and offers a clear glimpse into a treatment plan that will yield results. Phenomix co-founder, Andres Acosta, tells us more.

Q. How does obesity phenotyping identify emotional hunger and how does this knowledge help the patient or physician address emotional hunger?

A. Emotional Hunger phenotype is identified through questionnaires, metabolites, and other digital biomarkers. Oftentimes individuals who have been diagnosed as having Emotional Hunger explain that they eat in response to both positive and negative emotions; eating is a coping mechanism. A combination of medications (like Contrave) and cognitive therapy help address the underlying emotions and hunger associated with this phenotype.

Q. What research is Phenomix Sciences currently undergoing regarding the connection between phenotyping and emotional hunger?

A. In partnership with Mayo Clinic, there is an ongoing clinical trial that is looking at different response rates to one of four different anti-obesity medications.

Societally, people believe that obesity is largely a function of individual self-control and is consequently stigmatised as a moral failing. However, based on the clinical data from Dr. Acosta at Mayo Clinic only 12% of patients studied were found to have Emotional Hunger as their primary phenotype.

Q. How can phenotyping pave the way to long-term weight loss for obese people?

A. Weight loss is not a one-size-fits-all. Variation is a major problem, and the treatment plan that works for one person might not work for the next.

Phenotyping paves the way for long-term weight loss by getting to the root of the problem. It provides an understanding of why a patient gained weight in the first place and what their body needs to win the weight-loss battle. Phenotyping enables us to understand the type of obesity disease people have and tailor treatments that address it specifically.

By phenotyping patients for obesity, for the first time physicians and patients can clearly see the multiple layers causing obesity - genetics, metabolism, hormones, and many other factors to tailor treatment and drive meaningful weight loss.

Q. Anything else you would like to add?

A. In a report published in May 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that obesity rates have reached “epidemic” proportions across Europe and are still rising.

Obesity R&D is significant in Europe and the first potential obesity blockbuster drug, semaglutide, was developed by a European pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk. We intend to work with all those interested in solving the obesity crisis, which will no doubt mean significant interactions with physicians, companies, and government agencies in the EU and throughout Europe.