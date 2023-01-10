Vector BioPharma and iBET collaborate to advance analysis for gene delivery

Vector BioPharma AG, a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the safety, efficacy, and specificity of drug delivery to improve treatments for patients, has entered into a strategic, multi-phase collaboration with the Instituto de Biologia Experimental e Tecnológica (iBET), a research-intensive organisation specialised in biotechnology research and bioprocess development.

The partnership aims to develop high-throughput quantification methods to advance the technical development of Vector’s gene delivery platform.

Vector BioPharma’s gene delivery platform combines high-capacity virus-like particles with exogenous, high-avidity adapter proteins. Utilising iBET’s expertise in developing integrated bioprocesses and analytical methods for the production, purification and characterisation of virus-based pharmaceuticals, the collaboration will be executed in multiple stages.

Initially, the collaboration will seek to develop a high-throughput analytical method for full-to-empty capsid ratio quantification from both in-process and final purified samples. Monitoring the full-to-empty capsid ratio, which is a critical quality attribute of virus-based biotherapeutics, is used to determine the purity and safety of such products during the manufacturing process and at the final product stage. Subsequent collaboration stages will focus on the upstream process development for the large-scale manufacturing of Vector BioPharma’s virus-like particles.

Lorenz Mayr, Ph.D., CEO at Vector BioPharma, said: “Collaboration with industry-leading R&D institutions and researchers in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector is key to accelerating the development of Vector BioPharma’s proprietary gene delivery platform as we look towards large scale and GMP manufacturing. Considering iBET’s track record of prestigious RD&I technology transfer projects with companies across the globe, we are confident in this project to rapidly accelerate the development of our gene delivery platform.”

Micha Häuptle, Ph.D., head of CMC at Vector BioPharma, said: “We are delighted to enter a collaboration with iBET, a world-class expert in the field of manufacturing process and analytical development for viral vectors. We look forward to leveraging iBET’s experience in the virus-based biopharmaceutical sector, for the development of precise analytical methods and robust manufacturing processes for Vector BioPharma’s virus-like particles designed for precise gene delivery.”

“iBET is thrilled to partner with such a creative team as Vector BioPharma which, like us, excels at applying cutting-edge technologies from academic research to create innovative viral vectors for gene delivery. Vector BioPharma’s challenges to develop next-generation therapeutics for high-precision gene delivery will motivate our efforts to succeed. This partnership is iBET´s most recent contribution to global health initiatives with its bioprocess development and bioanalytics know-how to bring safe and improved medicines to the clinic," said Paula Alves, Ph.D., CEO at iBET.

António Roldão, Ph.D., coordinator of Late-stage R&D Bioproduction Unit at iBET, said: “It is an honour that Vector Biopharma has appointed iBET to partner in the development of such an innovative and potentially transformative new modality. We are confident that the competences and expertise of iBET in bioprocess and analytics development for gene therapy applications will complement Vector BioPharma’s know-how on viral particles engineering to potentiate its innovative gene delivery platform. Looking forward to a fruitful and exciting collaboration.”