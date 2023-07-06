Wood wins significant U.S. Life Sciences project with GSK

Wood, a leading consulting and engineering company, has won an award valued around $50M from GSK for a U.S. capital project to sustain the global biopharma’s production of critical specialty medicines. As the capital project delivery partner, Wood will provide engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) enhancement services for GSK’s global production facility in Rockville, Maryland.

Wood’s three-year contract will support GSK’s production of innovative specialty medicines for the U.S. and globally as part of GSK’s plan to develop the site with the latest state-of-the-art scientific research technology and equipment.

Wood’s track record executing design and capital project solutions for GSK facilities in the U.K. over the last decade led to the award. Under the partnership, Wood’s growing Life Sciences U.S. team will lead project delivery, applying proven global capital programme management processes and expertise to deliver an advanced facility of the highest quality and safety standards.

Ken Gilmartin, CEO of Wood, said: “We are really proud to continue our longstanding relationship with GSK and apply our leading expertise to accelerate the rate at which new health products come to market. The need to develop and manufacture specialty medicines critical to human health has never been greater and we’re focused on supporting our clients to design and deliver complex facilities at pace and with confidence. We have the subject matter experts, the capital projects experience and the complementary tools and technology to deliver the facilities of the future. Life Sciences is an exciting market for Wood with lots of growth opportunity and this award is testament to that.”

The contract is effective immediately through to 2025 and supports Wood’s continued strategic growth in Life Sciences.