Bryan Hanson Named CEO of 3M's Health Care Business Group

3M have announced the appointment of Bryan C. Hanson as Chief Executive Officer of the independent health care company when it is spun off from 3M.

Hanson will join 3M on Sept. 1 as CEO of the Health Care Business Group. Hanson comes to 3M from Zimmer Biomet, a global MedTech innovator with annual revenue of more than $7 billion. He has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2017, and Chairman since 2021.

Hanson is a proven executive with a track record of successfully leading, growing, and transforming global medical device businesses to achieve greater innovation, commercial success, and driving value for customers, patients, and shareholders.

"We are pleased to have Bryan join us to successfully complete the spin off of our Health Care business and build a leading independent medical technology innovation company," said Mike Roman, 3M chairman and chief executive officer. "His industry expertise, ability to drive growth, and track record of building a strong culture and teams will make an immediate impact."

3M's Health Care Business Group, with $8.4 billion in sales in 2022, is a diversified health care technology leader with a deep and diverse portfolio of trusted brands, global capabilities, and leadership in attractive end market segments such as wound care, oral care, health care IT, and biopharma filtration. As a standalone business, Health Care will be well-positioned to deliver industry-leading innovation that enables better, smarter, and safer health care for patients worldwide.

"I am honored and excited to join 3M's Health Care Business Group at such an important time in its evolution," said Hanson. "I have a deep respect and admiration for what 3M has built in health care – strong brands, quality products, commercial excellence, and customer-driven innovation. I look forward to working with the team to more deeply understand and realise the potential of our business as we accelerate our path forward, and build on a legacy of trusted leadership and medical innovation."

Prior to joining Zimmer Biomet, Hanson was Executive Vice President and President of Medtronic's Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, where he oversaw and provided strategic direction to an approximately $9 billion business. Prior to Medtronic, he served in a number of executive roles of increasing responsibility at Covidien. In 2013, he was named Group President of Covidien's Medical Devices business. In 2011, as Surgical Solutions Group President, Hanson transformed two of Covidien's largest divisions—Energy-based Devices and Surgical Devices—into one global business unit.

Hanson serves on the board of directors of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. He also serves on the board of the Advanced Medical Technology Association, is a member of its International Board Committee and chairs the China subcommittee. He is a director emeritus of the Americares board of directors, an emergency response and global health organization committed to saving lives and building healthier futures for people in crisis.