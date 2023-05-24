Burnout Crisis Looms in Pharma Industry, New O.C. Tanner Study Warns

× Expand skills gap

A significant number of employees within the pharmaceutical industry are finding work increasingly taxing, with nearly a third expressing emotional frustration, according to a comprehensive study by the O.C. Tanner Institute. The 2023 Global Culture Report, which gathered and analysed the views of over 36,000 employees, leaders, HR practitioners, and business executives from 20 countries, highlights a pressing need for organisations to reassess their work cultures.

The report shows several reasons why pharmaceutical employees are suffering both physically and emotionally. A key factor appears to be an imbalance between work and personal life, leading to exhaustion and potential burnout. When this balance is compromised, employees are 89 per cent more likely to experience burnout. Furthermore, an organisational culture that doesn't prioritise staff recognition can exacerbate mental health conditions. Those who feel acknowledged for their efforts and results are 80 per cent less likely to suffer burnout.

Robert Ordever, European Managing Director of O.C. Tanner, a global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture, explains, "Employee exhaustion is symptomatic of a workplace that needs urgent attention. Leaders must scrutinise their culture to determine whether their employees have a healthy work-life balance, are regularly recognised, and feel part of a supportive and purpose-driven community. When these elements are lacking, employee mental health suffers, leading to high absence rates and staff turnover."

The report also offers solutions to mitigate these issues. To promote a healthier work-life balance, it suggests that leaders should provide employees with autonomy over their work and workflow. Furthermore, organisations should establish practical practices and expectations that encourage balance and allow employees to take guilt-free time off. It is also crucial for senior leaders to communicate and embody the importance of balance, making it an integral part of everyday culture.

A supportive and appreciative culture should be nurtured, where authentic and frequent recognition of employees’ efforts, achievements, and career milestones becomes the norm.

Ordever concludes, "To feel energised and fulfilled by their work, employees need to know their efforts and results are valued by both leaders and peers. This requires nurturing a culture of integrated recognition, where acts of appreciation are witnessed and received every day."