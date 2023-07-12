CEOs from Pfizer, Roche, and Daiichi Sankyo take up roles on IFPMA CEO leadership team

The global biopharmaceutical industry trade body, the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), has announced a new line up for their CEO leadership team for the coming two years.

The CEOs who will provide strategic guidance to the organisation include Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, who has been announced as the new President of IFPMA and will serve as the Chair of the IFPMA CEO Steering Committee. He will be joined by Vice-President Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche, who will serve alongside existing Vice-President, Sunao Manabe, Executive Chairperson and CEO of Daiichi Sankyo.

Albert Bourla, currently Vice-President of IFPMA, assumes the role from Jean-Christophe Tellier, CEO and Chairman of UCB, who has been in post since January 2021.

The CEO leadership team brings a wide international experience and a deep understanding of the needs of patients and healthcare systems around the world, as well as a continued commitment to ensuring equitable access to medicines and vaccines.

Commenting on his appointment, IFPMA President Albert Bourla said: “I’m honoured to have been appointed as the new President of IFPMA and excited to take on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. On behalf of the new CEO Leadership Team, I would like to thank JC Tellier for his service as IFPMA President. I look forward to building on his legacy. Today, our industry is delivering scientific breakthroughs with the potential to address some of the biggest global health challenges. As we stand on the cusp of a new era in scientific innovation, it has never been more important to harness the power of our partnerships across all health stakeholders so patients around the world can benefit from the next generation of medicines and vaccines.”

Welcoming the new CEO leadership team appointment, IFPMA Director General Thomas Cueni added: "I look forward to working together with the new CEO Leadership Team to ensure that the innovative pharmaceutical industry is a partner in delivering solutions to the global health challenges we face. The breadth of experience they bring will be invaluable to the IFPMA as we continue to deliver on our priorities on behalf of our members. I would also like to thank JC Tellier for his guidance as our President during a time where we saw our industry respond at unprecedented speed and scale to the biggest global health emergency in a century.”