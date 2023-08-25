Charles River Laboratories Announces Plasmid Manufacturing Collaboration with Fondazione Telethon

Charles River Laboratories International, have announced a High Quality (HQ) plasmid manufacturing collaboration with Fondazione Telethon. The rare disease organisation will leverage Charles River’s market leading cell and gene contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) expertise in High Quality (HQ) plasmid DNA production, and Good Manufacturing Practice- (GMP) compliant plasmid DNA batches to manufacture HQ plasmid DNA for Fondazione Telethon’s lentivirus production that will be used in ex vivo cell and gene therapy.

Fondazione Telethon is a non-profit organisation and an internationally recognised biomedical research foundation focused on advancing biomedical research to cure rare genetic diseases. Founded in 1990, the Fondazione Telethon supports and finances scientific research of excellence for the study and treatment of genetic diseases. These efforts focus on developing effective therapies against these serious pathologies.

A Robust Manufacturing Collaboration

Through this collaboration, Fondazione Telethon will have access to established manufacturing platforms and multiple Charles River CDMO centres of excellence, leveraging a comprehensive range of services including, but not limited to, GMP cell banking and HQ and GMP-grade plasmid DNA manufacturing.

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Services

Charles River’s plasmid DNA production, specifically HQ plasmid production, combines key features of GMP manufacturing leading to rapid turnaround times and accelerated clinical application. Plasmid DNA is a critical starting material for many cell and gene therapies with a demand that continues to outstrip supply. In response, Charles River recently announced the opening of a state-of-the-art HQ plasmid manufacturing centre of excellence to address the supply shortages and support the growing needs of the cell and gene therapy field.