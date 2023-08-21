Covid-19 Variants Detected in UK

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has published an initial risk assessment of the SARS-CoV-2 variant BA.2.86. This variant was detected in the UK on Friday 18 August, and has also been identified in Israel, Denmark and the US. It has been designated as V-23AUG-01 for the purpose of UKHSA monitoring.

The newly identified variant has a high number of mutations and is genomically distant from both its likely ancestor, BA.2, and from currently circulating XBB-derived variants. There is currently one confirmed case in the UK in an individual with no recent travel history, which suggests a degree of community transmission within the UK. Identifying the extent of this transmission will require further investigation.

There is currently insufficient data to assess the relative severity or degree of immune escape compared to other currently-circulating variants.

Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director, UKHSA said: "V-23AUG-01 was designated as a variant on 18 August 2023 on the basis of international transmission and significant mutation of the viral genome. This designation allows us to monitor it through our routine surveillance processes. We are aware of one confirmed case in the UK. UKHSA is currently undertaking detailed assessment and will provide further information in due course."

UKHSA will continue to monitor the situation closely and will publish the results of our analysis when they are available.