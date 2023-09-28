Gritstone bio Awarded $433 Million For COVID-19 Vaccine Study

× Expand Shutterstock

Gritstone bio, has been awarded a contract by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to conduct a Phase 2b comparative study evaluating Gritstone’s self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vaccine candidate containing Spike plus other viral targets to protect against COVID-19. The agreement, which is valued at up to $433 million, was awarded as part of ‘Project NextGen,’ an initiative by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to advance a pipeline of new, innovative vaccines and therapeutics providing broader and more durable protection for COVID-19.

Under the contract, Gritstone bio will conduct a 10,000 participant, randomised Phase 2b double-blinded study to compare the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of the Gritstone next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate with an approved COVID-19 vaccine. Preparations for the study are underway, and execution of the study will be fully funded by BARDA. Gritstone will run the study in the United States in collaboration with the COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN), a NIAID-supported network of clinical trial sites based at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center with experience conducting large COVID-19 vaccine trials.

“We are honoured to receive this award from BARDA to advance our next-generation samRNA vaccine against COVID-19 (the CORAL program), which provides strong validation of our innovative vaccine platform in infectious diseases. Not only does this contract supply the necessary resources to advance the development of CORAL, but it also signifies the trust and confidence the U.S. government has placed in our novel vaccine approach,” said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Gritstone bio. “First-generation COVID-19 vaccines provided great utility during the height of the pandemic but are limited in breadth and durability of clinical protection. CORAL was designed to address these limitations by inducing durable neutralising antibody and T cell-based immunity against current and future SARS-CoV-2 variants. Across multiple Phase 1 studies, our samRNA vaccine, which incorporates both Spike and other viral targets (Spike plus), has demonstrated induction of potent immune responses with potential to drive broad and durable clinical protection – this potential will now be tested in a randomised setting. We are excited about this opportunity to work alongside BARDA and look forward to initiating the Phase 2b study (CORAL-BARDA) in the first quarter of 2024. With CORAL moving into a randomised Phase 2 study alongside our personalised cancer vaccine program (GRANITE), Gritstone now sits at the precipice of unlocking the full potential of our novel vaccine platforms in both oncology and infectious diseases.”