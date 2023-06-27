Matt Hancock claims UK government came "within hours" of running out of intensive care medication during pandemic

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared at Dorland House this morning to present statements concerning the government’s preparedness for dealing with a potential pandemic to the Covid-19 Inquiry. This is the independent public inquiry set up to examine the UK’s response to and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and learn lessons for the future. The Inquiry is Chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, a former Court of Appeal judge.

Amongst an array of questions and answers being batted from Hugo Keith KC to Matt Hancock, the latter, when discussing the notion that a pause in pandemic planning caused by no-deal Brexit preparations had a significant impact on Covid-19, worryingly claimed: “[The government came] extremely close, within hours, of running out of medicines for intensive care during that pandemic. It wasn’t widely reported at the time ... and I think the only reason that we didn’t run out is because of the work that Steve Oldfield and his team did, which they did during 2019, in preparation for a no-deal Brexit.”

The former Secretary of State for Health and Social care elucidated further, noting the government’s understanding of the pharmaceutical supply chain was better understood by ministers throughout the pandemic than at any point in recent history: “So when it comes to the question of the overall impact of Brexit, absolutely the paperwork is very clear that some of the preparation work was stopped, and a small number of people would move off that work. On the other hand, we were better prepared in terms of supply chains.”

Yet, despite the government’s proposed understanding of pharmaceutical and medical supply chains, the supply chains themselves failed due to unprecedented demands. Disruption to global supply chains prompted a post-pandemic reassessment of major global supply chains across industries, with pharma no exception. The pandemic caused disruptions in transportation, restrictions on international trade, and shortages of raw materials and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Many countries imposed export controls, which affected the availability of critical drugs and components. The UK pharmaceutical industry heavily relied on imported APIs, and these disruptions hindered the production and distribution of essential medications, leading to potential shortages meaning pharmacists and doctors were overwhelmed and unable to meet demands.

The pandemic also disrupted clinical trials and research activities. Many ongoing trials were halted or delayed due to restrictions on non-essential activities and concerns about patient safety. This hindered the development of new drugs and treatment options, slowing the pipeline of innovative therapies that could address the effects of COVID-19 or other diseases. Given that the government itself came “within hours” of running out of intensive care medication, the handling of the pandemic by those in senior government positions at the time has been hotly criticised. Furthermore, the redirection of resources and focus towards COVID-19-related research further impacted the progress in other therapeutic areas.

The issues above are not limited to the UK but played significant roles in hindering an effective COVID-19 response from governments globally. Nonetheless, the UK government is likely to continually be interrogated and questioned as the inquiry plays out. Matt Hancock’s litany of anecdotes and claims at the Covid-19 Inquiry only further enhance the need for the pharmaceutical industry, in alignment with a competent government, to reimagine its supply chains.