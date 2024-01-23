BioLizard Announce Swiss Subsidiary and Service Offering for AI-Powered Digital Transformation of Life Science

× Expand Shutterstock

BioLizard have announced the incorporation of BioLizard SA and the opening of new offices at Biopôle in Lausanne, home to one of the largest biotech hubs in Switzerland.

Liesbeth Ceelen, PhD, CEO of BioLizard, said: “With our new subsidiary we will increase our reach and service power within Switzerland, by meeting the need for expertise and tools for digital transformation of biotech companies – including for AI-enabled, user-friendly software and data infrastructure – at Biopôle and across canton borders. Our employees – the ‘Lizards’ – are experts in bioinformatics, AI, data analytics and architecture as well as software development. By working closely with clients to create tailor-made solutions and enable the best data-driven decisions, we leverage the unique knowledge of our team to support the therapeutics, diagnostics, animal health and food & agriculture industries. Biopôle houses 120 companies and provides great conditions for us to engage with the Swiss biotech industry and offer our services exactly where our clients need them, and gain access to highly qualified personnel.”

“Switzerland plays a leading role in driving global healthcare innovation, with 20% of European biotech companies headquartered in Switzerland and R&D investments reaching a record level of CHF 2.7 billion in 2022”, added Yves Muyssen, COO of BioLizard. “Biopôle fosters innovation by combining a number of diverse life sciences companies, ranging from small to large, pre-clinical to clinical, and research to service. We know from our clients that IT- and AI-based data solutions have become of paramount importance to drive research forward by accelerating speed, decreasing risk and improving quality of results. With this new subsidiary, we look forward to supporting new and existing partners and thereby contributing to the Swiss biotech landscape.”

BioLizard offers support to its Swiss clients in strategic consulting, disease profiling, and drug discovery & development from early stages to clinical trials. The company has recently released its BioVerse software platform constituting three applications, for scientific literature searches, microbiome analysis and multi-omics data analysis. The opening of the Swiss office marks the third country BioLizard has expanded to, next to the US and the Netherlands, and their roots in Belgium.