Future Fields Announces New Paradigm in CDMO Services

Future Fields, a biotechnology company that built the world’s first synthetic biology system to use fruit flies for recombinant protein production, recently announced the launch of its contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) service. Tailored to meet the needs of small-to-medium-sized biopharmaceutical companies, this new CDMO offering leverages the company’s EntoEngine platform for the design and production of industry-compliant, high-quality proteins.

“Small and mid-sized biopharma companies are already looking to Future Fields for flexible, lower-cost custom protein services that are eco-friendly and capable of bringing therapeutics to market faster, and we are pleased to make this offering more broadly available,” said Matt Anderson-Baron, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Future Fields. “This unique CDMO service strategically complements our established reagent offering and offers these innovative companies a validated therapeutic or research use protein development and biomanufacturing solution powered by our proven EntoEngine platform.”

By establishing its bioreactor-free CDMO service as a first-of-its-kind offering tailored for emerging biopharmaceutical companies, Future Fields is bringing unparalleled capacity, capabilities, and cost-savings to the CDMO market. The company’s entry into this space is supported by a multi-pronged strategy that includes:

● Stable, highly reproducible results at an affordable price.

● Ability to produce any volume of proteins with a single platform without being constrained by bioreactor capacity.

● A 20,000 sq-ft state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that can scale to any size program.

● A Green-certified lab, the highest level of sustainable lab certification from My Green Lab.

● Guidance provided by a well-rounded advisory board with extensive CDMO-related experience.

“Future Fields is advancing a new paradigm for lower-cost protein development and biomanufacturing by harnessing fruit flies,” said Mike Brownleader, PhD, 20-year veteran in the CDMO industry. “Its EntoEngine platform has already been proven as highly successful at supplying high-quality, recombinant proteins. Scaling up and down for small-batch needs, Future Fields excels at mass-producing proteins more cost-effectively and sustainably than conventional approaches used by other CDMOs.”

Using fruit flies as ‘factories’ for therapeutic and research use only proteins is a novel approach to bringing more scalable and sustainable solutions to biomanufacturing. With its biomanufacturing platform, EntoEngine, the company is focused on making significant strides to increase the supply of recombinant proteins for biological drugs, armed with the capability to scale to 1.2 kilograms of daily production within two months. In addition to scale, Future Fields aims to shrink the cost of research and development, and diminish the carbon footprint of bioreactors, which are typically big steel tanks or single-use technology.