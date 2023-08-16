Hyfe AI and ActiGraph Partner to Revolutionise Clinical Trials with AI-Powered Cough Detection

Hyfe, Inc., the global leader in AI-powered cough detection, tracking and classification, publicises its partnership with ActiGraph, a leading provider of wearable digital health technology and scientific solutions for clinical drug development and academic research, to advance the use of AI-powered cough detection in clinical trials.

Together, the companies are developing a new digital health tool to collect an unprecedented combination of data. Hyfe’s Acoustic AI technology will be integrated into the new FDA-cleared ActiGraph LEAP to detect cough frequency and pattern to reveal an in-depth view of an individual’s health, an advancement in clinical research for chronic cough, COPD, congestive heart failure, asthma, and the many other conditions for which cough is an important symptom.

The ActiGraph LEAP contains one of the industry’s most comprehensive and sophisticated collections of sensors that can continuously monitor sleep, mobility, heart rate and variability, oxygen saturation, blood pressure and skin temperature in a single fit-for-purpose device. The addition of Hyfe’s cough data tracking supports the development of much-needed novel digital endpoints for improved pharmaceutical interventions for cough.

“We are thrilled to partner with ActiGraph and introduce our technology for integrating cough monitoring into their latest device,” said Joe Brew, co-founder and CEO of Hyfe. “The existing methods of assessing cough in clinical trials are antiquated, and through this collaboration, we share a unified vision of revolutionising this space with advanced digital measures.”

Cough is a widespread symptom with immense potential to reveal valuable insights about an individual’s health, but until now has been challenging to quantify in clinical trials. Hyfe’s AI-powered technology passively and remotely detects, timestamps, monitors, and reports the frequency and pattern of coughing, providing more data than ever before on the symptom. Hyfe recently announced its integration with remote patient monitoring platforms and the ActiGraph LEAP will be the first wearable device to utilise this capability and offer an even more comprehensive combination of data.

“We are continuously looking for ways to advance the use of digital health technologies in clinical trials, and we are pleased to partner with the team at Hyfe to capture meaningful information about a key indicator of a patient's health: cough,” said Jeremy Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of ActiGraph. “We see this as an incredibly valuable partnership that will give the clinical trial and pharmaceutical industries more comprehensive data than they’ve ever had before. ”

The partnership is part of ActiGraph’s Accelerant program, designed to advance the use of digital health technologies in clinical development by simplifying CROs’ and technology vendors’ access to raw data streams.