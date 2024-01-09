Iktos and Nerviano Medical Sciences Announce AI Collaboration

× Expand Shutterstock

Iktos and Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l have announced a collaboration agreement in AI for unprecedented kinase project.

As per the agreement, NMS will leverage Iktos's expertise in drug design services, with the ultimate goal of identifying at least one promising candidate molecule. Iktos's generative modeling technology platform, Makya, will be employed to apply a ligand- and structure-based approach in designing novel molecules that align with NMS's candidate drug target profile (CDTP); Iktos's generative AI approach uniquely enables the exploration of chemical space and produces innovative molecule designs with greater freedom to operate and good synthetic tractability thanks to integration with Iktos’s retrosynthesis AI technology platform Spaya.

“We are excited about the prospect of collaborating with IKTOS, a proven leader in AI-powered drug discovery platforms to delivery one candidate drug for a truly, unprecedented novel kinase" said Hugues Dolgos, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of NMS.

“We are excited and proud to collaborate with Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l, a leading company focused on the discovery and development of oncology drugs and the largest oncological R&D company in Italy. In the framework of our collaboration, the NMS team will use Makya, Iktos proprietary Gen AI software in their discovery of a novel candidate drug" said Dr. Quentin Perron, Co-founder and CSO of Iktos. "Indeed, at Iktos, we are committed to developing innovative technologies that enhance the chance of success of small molecule discovery. Our mission is to expedite drug discovery through the application of AI, which we achieve by integrating our robust algorithmic technology, leveraging our expertise from numerous successful collaborations.”