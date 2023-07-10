ITG launches ITG Health division

× Expand Shutterstock

Inspired Thinking Group, the technology-led multichannel marketing activation business, has launched ITG Health to deliver an automation-first approach to the global Life Sciences industry.

Already working with multinational companies such as Bayer, Haleon and Johnson & Johnson, ITG Health will drive technological transformation in the Life Sciences sector, delivering highly personalised customer experiences, increasing speed to market, and automating content creation to reduce reliance on offshore creative production.

This will be implemented through the adoption of modern Martech systems including ITG’s own proprietary Storyteq platform – as well as SalesForce Marketing Cloud, Adobe Experience Manager, SiteCore and others – to achieve effective and efficient ways of working.

Gerhard Arnhofer, Head of Customer Strategy at ITG Health, commented: “I have never understood why an evidence-based industry such as Life Sciences is not doing evidence-based marketing. Data-driven content creation and automation are at the forefront of ITG Health, revolutionising the industry through technology and our experienced Life Sciences team to help marketers deliver personalised global campaigns faster than ever.”

The team will be headed up by six industry veterans bringing with them decades of experience – led by Jase George, Managing Partner, and Gerhard Arnhofer, Head of Customer Strategy, who have each previously worked at leading pharmaceutical companies including Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG and BioNTech SE.

ITG Health will work to expand ITG’s client base, adding to their current roster of major brands to provide high-impact campaigns at speed, on a truly global scale.

Jase George, Managing Partner at Team ITG, said: “ITG Health will enable Life Sciences to harness the power of content automation, creating more relevant, high-impact content that can be activated quickly on a global scale, powered by the Storyteq engine. The industry has previously been held back by costly content generation that was difficult to scale across supply chains effectively, but now our customers will be able to ramp up their marketing efforts in a more cost effective way.”

Simon Ward, CEO of Inspired Thinking Group, added: “ITG already supports some of Life Sciences’ biggest companies, and the launch of ITG Health is another significant step as we look to modernise ways of working and drive efficiencies through our technology-led approach. I’m incredibly excited to see what Jase, Gerhard and the team will achieve as ITG Health grows further within this vitally important sector.”