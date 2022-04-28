ITN and New Scientist collaborate to distribute vaccinations programme

ITN Productions collaborates with New Scientist to host and distribute a news-style digital programme to their global audience of 5.2 million weekly readers, showcasing the technology and people at the forefront of advances in vaccine development.

The programme, “How Vaccines are Changing the World”, presented by Louise Minchin, includes five thought leadership interviews including exclusive access to Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup MP about the implementation of immunisation programmes, what's next in the COVID-19 vaccine programme, UK government support for global vaccination, misinformation and contacting difficult to reach communities.

Vaccines minister, Maggie Throup MP, said: “I think we can learn an awful lot from the Covid vaccine, how you develop them very rapidly for any other pandemics that come along or any other diseases that we feel we can tackle with vaccines but also making sure that we know how to roll it out to these hard to reach communities whether it’s the hard to reach communities in the UK or the hard to reach communities in the lower, middle-income countries.”

Other interviews include:

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on the importance of vaccination programmes, COVID-19 delivery, child immunisation, safety and new initiatives;

Dr Bassam Hallis, interim deputy director of research and evaluation at UKHSA about the research and development of vaccines, how this helped the Covid vaccine and the importance of clinical trials;

Prof. Kingston Mills, professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College Dublin on the importance of childhood vaccinations, the eradication of disease and polio, the way vaccines are administered and the importance of booster programmes;

Aurelia Nguyen of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance on the COVAX programme, the importance of helping children, vaccine equality and other vaccine programmes.

Adrian Newton, commercial and events director, New Scientist said: “We are really excited about this new partnership with ITN Productions. The combination of ITN Production’s world-class filmmaking capabilities and New Scientist’s global reach is a winning formula.”

Nina Harrison-Bell, head of ITN Industry News said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the New Scientist for the first time. By bringing our expertise in content creation, thought leadership and storytelling for businesses, we are able to reach a very targeted, high calibre audience to create even more impact on behalf of our clients.”

The programme includes an animated timeline of vaccines through the years and the microsite features seven sponsored editorial profiles from partners.