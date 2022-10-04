Kry launches obesity program to help solve chronic disease crisis

Kry is expanding its chronic disease management and population health solutions with the launch of new treatment pathways for obesity this autumn.

Key highlights:

By embedding digital to the core of healthcare delivery, Kry's digital-first patient journeys will be a game changer for those living with chronic diseases and conditions through accelerated diagnosis, improved treatment pathways and value driven patient support.

Kalle Conneryd-Lungren, chief operating officer, said: “We’re facing a global obesity crisis and need to prioritise new approaches - that’s why we’re introducing a digital-first approach which will improve the individual patient experience while unlocking long term benefits at a population and system level.”

This autumn, Kry will expand its digital weight management program in Sweden as the country embarks on a national initiative to improve the lives of people living with obesity. The new Kry pathway provides a seamless patient journey including access to digital and physical care, psychology resources, lifestyle content and support for treatment adherence. The program will be scaled into other markets where Kry has a presence later this year.

Kry will collaborate closely with Novo Nordisk in joint research to elevate and enable population disease awareness, with the aim to promote equitable access to care, improved adherence to treatment plans, and to achieve sustainable healthcare outcomes. The research will include an observational study to record the health impact of Kry’s obesity program on a cohort of approximately 1,000 patients, tracking improvements in BMI among other factors.

Obesity is a disease that requires long-term management. It is associated with many serious health complications and decreased life expectancy. Approximately 650 million adults are estimated to live with obesity worldwide and specifically 53% of the adults living in the EU are considered to be living with overweight or obesity.

Niels Abel Bonde, general manager at Novo Nordisk Sweden said: “Together, we’re creating a unique opportunity to deliver a study that will support the global ehealth ecosystem to better understand and achieve healthier outcomes for millions of people living with obesity. With digital healthcare we’re moving towards new treatment pathways that will create sustainable and equitable healthcare for all.”