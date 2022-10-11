Digital Disease Management Platform to better track treatment adherence

Aptar Pharma announced the launch of a new Digital Disease Management Platform to support patients during their treatment journey. This new platform supports patients from the prevention and diagnosis phases, to disease management, and more, across multiple therapeutic areas.

Aptar Digital Health has launched a new Digital Disease Management Platform with real-time remote data monitoring to track patient-treatment adherence.

Digital Disease Management Platform with real-time remote data monitoring to track patient-treatment adherence. Aptar's DHD platform allows patients to benefit from active monitoring of disease evolution and easier communication with their care team - improving treatment adherence for better health outcomes.

from active monitoring of disease evolution and easier communication with their care team - improving treatment adherence for better health outcomes. The platform optimises the management of chronic conditions for patients undergoing treatment at home.

By leveraging Aptar Digital Health’s Disease Management Platform, care teams can access real-time remote data monitoring to track the patient’s adherence to their treatment. Additionally, patients will get the support they need throughout every stage of their treatment journey, including remote patient diagnostic features, ePROS (Electronic Patient Reported Outcomes), virtual care and telehealth solutions, symptom and trigger tracking, as well as access to educational content and videos.

The Digital Disease Management Platform reflects Aptar Digital Health's commitment to deliver compliant, innovative and best-in-class solutions to optimise the management of chronic conditions for patients undergoing treatment at home. With this complete and easy-to-use platform, patients can benefit from active monitoring of disease evolution and easier communication with their care team, with the ultimate goal of helping patients improve their treatment adherence for better health outcomes.

“Aptar Pharma’s acquisitions of Cohero Health and Voluntis have allowed us to broaden our digital health expertise. By offering all-in-one solutions including drug delivery connected devices, digital therapeutics and care services, we aim to reduce existing gaps in healthcare by empowering patients, improving treatment adherence and strengthening the patient and care team relationship,” said Gael Touya, president of Aptar Pharma.

Sai Shankar, president of Aptar Digital Health, commented: “With this new platform, we are accelerating the pace of change for digital healthcare solutions. Aptar Digital Health’s goal is to enhance patient experiences by providing continuous support and decentralised care. Our new offer consolidates our expertise in the field by proposing a solution that responds favourably to patient needs at each stage of their journey.”

Aptar Digital Health’s Digital Disease Management Platform is a new commercial offering to its life science industrial partners, payers and providers, and will be combined with long-term therapies for patients living with chronic conditions.