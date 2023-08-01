Norgine Expands Scientific Engagement with Veeva Link Key People

Veeva Systems announces that Norgine B.V. (Norgine), a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company, is using real-time customer intelligence from Veeva Link Key People to lead effective launch planning and engagement with experts as it expands to new therapeutic areas. Leveraging Link Key People in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Norgine’s medical teams gain valuable market insights about top scientific, digital, and community leaders for greater visibility into scientific engagement across regions.

“At Norgine, we are dedicated to bringing life-changing medicines to patients with unmet needs faster,” said Dr. Jonathan Jones, vice president of medical affairs at Norgine. “Early engagement with key experts creates a deep understanding of treatments to reach patients most effectively. Veeva Link Key People helps us identify emerging and existing thought leaders and their scientific communities to make each interaction relevant to patient needs from the start.”

With Link Key People, Norgine’s medical teams have a complete picture of experts’ scientific activities across channels. Insights on their research, clinical trials, and congress attendance help Norgine lead effective field planning and key opinion leader mapping for more tailored field engagements.

“We are committed to helping Norgine broaden and deepen its relationships within the scientific community as it brings new treatments to patients,” said Kilian Weiss, general manager of Veeva Link. “With Veeva Link Key People, Norgine can quickly engage the right experts and stay up to date on evolving trends to lead meaningful planning and engagement before and after launch.”

Veeva Link’s connected data applications provide real-time intelligence across a number of areas, including key people, key accounts, scientific awareness, and medical insights. It is part of Veeva Commercial Cloud, a family of software, data, and services to advance commercial excellence in life sciences.