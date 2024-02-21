RSSL Announces New Innovation Hub

RSSL have announced plans to launch its new Innovation Hub, a dedicated platform to help small- and medium-sized biotech organisations de-risk and accelerate the development of cutting-edge products.

RSSL’s Innovation Hub will be a supportive ecosystem for early-stage biotech companies, providing a wide range of tailored services to help them navigate their journeys from concept to commercialisation. By working with RSSL, clients can access on-site commercial laboratory space, with state-of-the-art equipment and instrumentation available for use. They will also be able to benefit from RSSL’s leading expertise, comprehensive project management experience, and extensive network of industry contacts to support their product development.

The platform comprises four different models that will allow clients to collaborate with RSSL on a flexible basis depending on their needs. For each model, clients will have a dedicated account manager to oversee operations and serve as their main point of contact. The four models include:

● Innovate — Clients have access to laboratory space and equipment, with the option to utilise RSSL’s extensive range of services as required.

● Forge — Clients have access to laboratory space, equipment, and services, plus consultancy in key areas such as training and regulatory compliance.

● Launchpad — A model designed for clients looking for support with commercial development.

● 360 — A model providing clients with full-service support across the entire development pipeline, from initial concept to commercial manufacturing.

Jacinta George, Managing Director, RSSL said: “Our goal is to drive vital research and support innovation across the entire life science sector. With the new Innovation Hub, we are providing start-ups, spin-outs, and other early-stage biotech organisations with dedicated laboratory space and specialist expertise to fast-track their development programmes. We know how difficult it can be for emerging companies to access commercial facilities, so we're incredibly proud to be providing our support. Through this collaboration, we’re excited to help them develop the next wave of ground-breaking products — from life-changing cell and gene therapies to next-generation vaccines and medical devices.”

The launch of RSSL’s Innovation Hub is a key component of its ambitious long-term expansion strategy that will see the company implement several initiatives to increase its operational capacity and breadth of services. These initiatives will build on the recent opening of its new state-of-the-art analytical testing facility, which has added 26,000 sq. ft. of working laboratory space. They will also play a crucial role in supporting its plans to double the number of members within its scientific team over the next three years.