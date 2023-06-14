The Pistoia Alliance announces a new partnership with Matador Japan KK

The Pistoia Alliance has announced a new partnership with Matador Japan KK, experts in the Japanese pharmaceutical sector, to enable pre-competitive collaboration in the Japanese market.

The Pistoia Alliance and Matador share the vision that bringing together experts from diverse backgrounds and experiences will enable companies to deploy new technologies and solve common R&D challenges faster and more effectively. By joining forces, the Alliance and Matador will help members accelerate research and grant them access to a truly global pharmaceutical ecosystem.

“This partnership marks an exciting stage in the Pistoia Alliance’s evolution. Japan is the second largest pharmaceutical market in the world, and we believe it can benefit from the pre-competitive collaboration the Alliance has long been offering members in regions including Europe and North America,” highlights Dr Becky Upton, President of the Pistoia Alliance. “We’ve already had Japanese members including Takeda, QunaSys, Chugai, andNational Cancer Hospital East benefit from being part of the Alliance and contribute to advances in exciting areas such as quantum computing. Our work alongside Matador will offer even more Japanese companies the same opportunities.”

John Bolger, CEO of Matador explained that “the world-class pre-competitive collaboration happening within the Pistoia Alliance presents great opportunity for the vibrant Japanese life sciences sector. Matador was founded to build a bridge between overseas technology firms and Japanese pharmaceutical companies, and collaboration is critical to this aim. We work to accelerate the implementation of the latest technologies and innovations to support R&D in Japan, and bringing Matador under the Pistoia Alliance umbrella will help us further that mission.”

The formal partnership builds on a series of Japan-based events held by the Pistoia Alliance last year, where Matador CEO John Bolger discussed specific examples of how the Alliance’s pre-competitive collaboration model of shared-risk and shared-reward delivers value. Together, the Alliance and Matador will create further networking and interest groups in the Japanese language and time-zone that directly benefit member organisations in the region.