Veeva Launches AI Partner Program

× Expand Shutterstock

Veeva Systems have announced theVeeva AI Partner Program to provide partners with the advanced technology and support needed to integrate Generative AI (GenAI) solutions seamlessly with Veeva Vault applications.

“Our customers are exploring GenAI solutions across many use cases as the technology evolves,” said Tom Schwenger, Veeva president and chief customer officer. “The Veeva AI Partner Program provides access to critical technology to help partners develop GenAI solutions that integrate seamlessly with Veeva applications.”

The Veeva AI Partner Program includes:

Vault Direct Data API training and support to build expertise in leveraging Veeva Vault Platform’s unique, high-speed API. This new class of API makes Vault data accessible to applications up to 100 times faster than traditional APIs and is transactionally sound and consistent across large datasets.

to build expertise in leveraging Veeva Vault Platform’s unique, high-speed API. This new class of API makes Vault data accessible to applications up to 100 times faster than traditional APIs and is transactionally sound and consistent across large datasets. Vault Application Sandbox to develop, test, and support partner applications integrated with Veeva Vault applications.

The Veeva AI Partner Program is part of Veeva’s focused strategy to enable AI for the life sciences industry. The Vault Direct Data API and AI Partner Program enable customers and partners to more easily build AI applications that integrate seamlessly with Vault applications.