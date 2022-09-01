Veranex accelerating clinical trials with Veeva Vault CDMS

Veeva Systems announced that Veranex is using Veeva Vault CDMS to speed study builds and simplify clinical data management.

Veeva Vault CDMS is being utilised by Veranex to allow their study teams to build complex studies quickly, migrate trials from other solutions, and make mid-study changes.

“Veeva’s innovative technology and industry expertise make it the ideal partner to help us tackle the demands of highly complex studies. “Veeva Vault CDMS delivers advanced capabilities that are easy-to-use, significantly streamlining our database builds and improving collaboration with clients," said Richard Murg, senior vice president, business development at Veranex.

By modernising clinical data management with Vault CDMS, Veranex has a scalable system that can accelerate the development and execution of high-quality trials.

“Bringing together Veranex’s experience addressing the toughest challenges in data management with the flexibility of Veeva Vault CDMS is a recipe for effective clinical studies. We are happy to support their efforts to transform clinical data management for seamless processes that can accelerate the development of novel medical products,” commented Manny Vazquez, director, Veeva Vault Clinical strategy.

Veranex is a member of the Vault CDMS partner program. Vault CDMS is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the industry’s first cloud platform that unifies clinical data management and operations.