2San Partners With Phoenix Healthcare To Launch Self Diagnostic Tests In UK

2San, a global supplier of high-quality innovative healthcare products and solutions, is partnering with Phoenix Healthcare, specialists in medicine distribution, pharmaceutical care and pharmacy-based services. The partnership will both allow independent pharmacies to stock an increased range of rapid self-diagnostic products, building on the foundations of normalising self-testing laid during the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside creating wider nationwide access to at-home tests for consumers. The partnership will see 2San supply tests to Rowlands Pharmacy, one of Britain’s largest pharmacy chains, and Numark, one of the largest and longest established pharmacy membership organisations in the U.K.

The partnership will initially see five self-diagnostic tests available across 380 Rowlands Pharmacy branches, and 10 tests available to 5,200 Numark independent pharmacy members from 1 September 2023.

The Rowlands range includes:

● 2San Bowel Health Test (Faecal Immunochemical Test (FIT)

● 2San Vitamin D Deficiency Test

● 2San Iron Deficiency Test (Ferritin)

● 2San Stomach Ulcer Test (H.pylori) Test

● 2San Thyroid Test

In addition to the above, the Numark range includes:

● 2San Male Fertility Test

● 2San FSH / Menopause Test

● 2San Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Test

● 2San Drugs of Abuse Test

● 2San Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) Test

The popularity of accessible at-home tests has seen significant growth, both in the UK and globally, with nearly half of all consumers having previously used one. This is evidenced by recent market research which predicts that the global at-home testing market size is estimated to surpass $45 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

What’s more, as patients become increasingly aware of the pressures felt by NHS staff, cemented by ongoing strike action by both junior doctors and senior consultants, 25% of people avoiding their GP so as not to be seen as ‘wasting time’ with perceived smaller issues. For 15% of people, ignoring medical symptoms and not seeking advice has resulted in their medical issues worsening - which demonstrates that an alternative, accurate, and simple solution is essential for guiding patients towards the best course of action should they have concerning symptoms.

Together, 2San and Phoenix are committed to providing support to healthcare services, ensuring patient healthcare and wellbeing always comes first. To ensure the healthcare journey is as simple as possible after the initial test, Rowlands will provide online guidance and suggestions on next steps if a positive result shows. Pharmacists at Rowlands stores will also be on hand to help guide.

A 2San spokesperson, comments: “Accurate and affordable self-diagnostic tests are becoming an increasingly important part of healthcare journeys, preparing people with the information and confidence to seek out further, professional advice. The foundations for normalising at-home testing as a first step have been laid, and it’s up to us now to bring to market products which suit the needs of today’s consumers and their health concerns. The partnership with Phoenix Healthcare is a huge step in our efforts at 2San to provide the nation with effective, affordable and targeted testing for common health issues. By pushing for testing to become more widely accessible, we’re giving consumers greater influence over their healthcare journey.”