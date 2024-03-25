Actylis and Novo Nordisk Pharmatech to Partner

× Expand Shutterstock

Actylis and Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S have entered into an agreement for the distribution of pharmaceutical grade Benzalkonium Chloride (BKC) to the pharmaceutical and medical device markets in Germany, Spain, Portugal, UK and Ireland.

Ian Jennings, SVP-President Europe at Actylis explains: ”This new agreement, built on our existing partnership in North America, represents a major opportunity for Actylis Europe to complete our pharmaceutical product portfolio while supporting the development of Novo Nordisk Pharmatech BKC for new applications”.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with Actylis; this will extend our high standards to these fundamental European markets. We look forward to a successful partnership in the coming years,” says Samia Kappe, Chief Commercial Officer at Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S.

By combining Novo Nordisk Pharmatech leading position to manufacture the highest standards of pharmaceutical grade quaternary ammonium compounds (Quats), with Actylis’ expertise and infrastructures dedicated to critical raw material distribution, we aim to provide our customers with the best end-to-end service and quality.