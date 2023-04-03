aVaxziPen announces positive data on novel needle-free vaccine

aVaxziPen, a biotech company developing a novel needle-free vaccine delivery platform, announces the presentation of positive data at the World Vaccine Congress (WVC) in Washington, USA.

Key highlights:

aVaxziPen presented their in vivo data - demonstrating immune equivalence to traditional needle injection when using a needle-free solid dose formulation - at the World Vaccine Congress (WVC) in Washington, USA.

highlights the needle-free platform as a way to effectively deliver vaccines for tetanus, anthrax, influenza, and peanut allergy. The platform also offers the potential to reduce vaccine hesitancy associated with needle-phobia, and improve thermal stability of conventional vaccines.

The company will present a poster entitled, “Needle-free, injectable solid dose vaccine delivery generates equivalent immune response with different antigens and animal models”.

The immunogenicity data from four in vivo models reinforces the value of the company’s needle-free solid-dose vaccine platform as a novel way to effectively deliver vaccines for tetanus, anthrax, influenza, and peanut allergy. As well as improving ease of administration and accessibility, the technology offers the potential to reduce vaccine hesitancy associated with needle-phobia.

The solid-dose formulation technology is designed to improve thermal stability of conventional vaccines, which may reduce the demand for cold-chain logistics during distribution.

Dr. Keith Howard, aVaxziPen’s CSO, said:

With our needle-free technology we’re on a mission to transform vaccine delivery for the benefit of communities around the world.

"Our novel solid-dose formulation technology coupled with our ‘click-and-deliver’ pen device has the potential to improve the accessibility and cost-effectiveness of every-day vaccines. This latest in-vivo data, presented in Washington at the World Vaccine Congress, demonstrates how our technology generates comparable immune responses for several vaccines in a needle-free presentation.”

In the poster presented at WVC, in vivo data showed immunogenicity equivalence for aVaxziPen’s needle-free solid dose vaccine compared to existing vaccine presentation which employs needles and syringes, in four examples:

a recombinant attenuated vaccinia virus expressing a peanut allergen

a tetanus toxoid vaccine with an alum adjuvant

a recombinant protective antigen anthrax vaccine

a recombinant influenza H7 vaccine

The company has completed construction of a manufacturing line using isolator technology capable of producing sterile products in preparation for human clinical trials.