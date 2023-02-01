BD highlights commitment to drug delivery innovation at Pharmapack

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a global medical technology company, is a Premium Partner at Pharmapack 2023 – the European hub for the pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery device industry – which will take place on February 1-2, 2023 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, in Paris, France.

× Expand Tomatheart Shutterstock 1980760232 Prefilled syringes

BD will participate in several educational sessions during the conference sharing insights that build on decades of expertise in partnering with the biopharmaceutical industry to advance drug delivery excellence.

At the event, BD will host two in-person learning labs:

“Injection time and usability considerations for self-injection systems, a BD perspective” on February 1 - presented by Lionel Maritan, associate director program management.

“Introduction to Human Factors Engineering”on February 2 - presented by Alice Maden, associate director human factors.

BD will also conduct a workshop on “Enabling digital health solutions with the connected BD UltraSafe Plus Passive Needle Guard” on February 1. This workshop includes information around a new connected version of the BD UltraSafe Plus Passive Needle Guard. Speakers are Herve Monchoix, strategic innovation leader at BD, Arnaud Guillet, VP business development & commercial operations at BioCorp and Antoine Millot, business developer at Biocorp.

BD is also sponsoring a panel discussion in a conference track on "Innovation of Novel Medicines and Greater Demand for Injectable Home and Self-Administration". On February 1, this session will bring together industry experts to discuss the trends driving self-administration drug delivery systems and expected practices for developing an injectable combination product. The keynote will be presented by Adam Kalbermatten, VP commercial development advanced drug delivery systems from BD.

At the booth, BD will show its range of services and solutions to help meet customer combination product commercialisation needs. BD experts will be on site to discuss a variety of topics related to the next generation of drug delivery, including:

A complete range of services across BD Pharmaceutical Services and Solutions and ZebraSci, a BD company, combination product services to help achieve combination product development goals.

A broad portfolio of solutions addressing drug delivery needs across various care settings.

Prefillable syringe solutions such as: BD Neopak Glass Prefillable Syringe for biologic drug delivery and BD Effivax Glass Prefillable Syringe for vaccine delivery - its newest innovation for vaccines.

Wearable and on-body injectors including BD Libertas Wearable Injector and BD Evolve On-body Injector supporting subcutaneous delivery of biologics, as well as a range of autoinjectors and pens.

An Innovation Corner featuring early concept new product innovations.

BD and ZebraSci are partnering with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, anticipating their needs through significant investments in capacity expansion, and by working early in the development process to produce meaningful innovations that address and enable new therapies and drug delivery needs.