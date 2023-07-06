FARRAR’s ULC-190 Enables McArdle Skeath -80°C Storage In Country

FARRAR, a brand of Trane Technologies, is collaborating with McArdle Skeath to expand the third-party logistics (3PL) supply chain management provider’s capabilities to -80°C ultra-low temperature storage at its Dublin warehouse. The ultra-low temperature storage capability is believed to be the first life science solutions -80°C storage capability available in Ireland. The two organisations held a joint launch event on June 28 to allow McArdle Skeath’s current and potential customers to learn more about the FARRAR ULC-190 and its capabilities.

McArdle Skeath is adding the FARRAR ULC-190 unit to its offerings for ultra-low temperature storage customers. Consistent with other solutions in FARRAR’s ultra-low reach-in series, the unit is purpose-built for life science applications including pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, biorepository, and bio-logistics. The ULC-190 is energy star certified to help meet energy performance and GMP requirements.

FARRAR’s fully redundant Ultra-Low Series Chambers (ULC 190, 259 and 311) are the only wide-range, -20°C to -80°C, forced-air, ultra-low-temperature freezers on the market. The forced-air refrigeration system provides unmatched temperature uniformity and rapid recovery from door openings for the ULC family.

“The industry-leading ULC-190 expands our ultra-low temperature storage capabilities to cover the -80°C temperature that is critical to many of our customers for vaccine storage and other premium products,” said Micheál McArdle, CEO of McArdle Skeath.

“We are excited to work with McArdle Skeath in offering this expanded capability to current and potential customers requiring -80°C ultra-low temperature storage,” added Gulsah Metinoz, Global Channel Leader, FARRAR.

The FARRAR ULCi-190 unit at McArdle Skeath is being facilitated through Medical Supply Co. (MSC), a Dublin-based leading supplier of medical and laboratory equipment to the healthcare, pharmaceutical and research sectors in Ireland. MSC supplied the FARRAR unit to McArdle Skeath and will provide ongoing support.