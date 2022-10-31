Gx InnoSafe presents solution for easy-to-fill syringes at CPhI

Nurses are among the occupational groups with the most frequent cuts and puncture wounds. This can lead to infection with dangerous pathogens such as hepatitis B and C viruses or HIV. Gerresheimer’s Gx InnoSafe safety syringe is a syringe with an integrated passive safety system, which will be showcased at CPhI.

Gerresheimer is showcasing its syringe solution at CPhI Frankfurt

Gx InnoSafe is a passive integrated safety system that prevents unintentional needlestick injuries and eliminates reuse.

The tested and simple design eliminates incorrect operation or unwanted triggering of the safety syringe.

The function of this solution is to prevent accidental injury to an already used syringe by an unintentional needle stick, because the needle is shielded in a sleeve immediately after use. In addition to these unique safety features, a special feature of the Gx InnoSafe syringe is that it can be processed on all existing filling lines without any additional preparation or assembly steps. Furthermore, it complies with all regulations without any additional investment.

"Any pharmaceutical filler can easily fill the InnoSafe safety syringe on existing syringe filling lines without any investment. It is precisely this feature of the Gx InnoSafe syringe which distinguishes it from conventional safety syringes and makes it a world first," says Dr. Wenzel Novak, global senior director business development at Gerresheimer in Bünde.

Gx InnoSafe is a passive integrated safety system that prevents unintentional needlestick injuries and eliminates reuse. The tested and simple design eliminates incorrect operation or unwanted triggering of the safety syringe. The safety system is assembled fully automatically in Gerresheimer's RTF (ready-to-fill) process. The syringes are packaged, sealed and sterilised. The Gx InnoSafe is supplied in the established, ISO-compliant packaging consisting of a nest and tub. Filling equipment adaptation is not required in pharmaceutical filling compared to normal cannula syringes.