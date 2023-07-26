IO Biotech Announces Abstract Accepted for Mini Oral Presentation at IASLC 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer

IO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win technology platform, announce an abstract related to the company’s Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38) with IO102-IO103 as an investigational agent in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in solid tumors has been accepted for a Mini Oral presentation at the IASLC 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC). The conference is being hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) in Singapore from September 9-12, 2023.

“We are pleased that the WCLC has accepted the abstract on our Phase 2 trial showing the preliminary results of using IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab as a first line treatment for lung adenocarcinoma”, said Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President and CEO of IO Biotech. “Based on the encouraging interim data we have seen, we are continuing to enroll patients with non-small cell lung cancer in this trial.”