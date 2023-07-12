Kindeva Drug Delivery, Chiesi Group, and H&T Presspart Announce Strategic Partnership for Dose Counter Technology Production

Kindeva Drug Delivery, a global leader in contract drug delivery development and manufacturing services and technology, and H&T Presspart (a division of the Heitkamp & Thumann Group), a market leader in respiratory drug delivery systems design, development, and manufacturing, are partnering with Chiesi Group, an international research-focused biopharmaceutical and healthcare group, for the installation of a production line for dose counter (DC) and dose indicator (DI) devices. Combining the specific expertise of each partner, H&T Presspart will manufacture Kindeva Drug Delivery’s dose counters under license for Chiesi Group for their pressurised metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) portfolio.

This partnership is a continuation of the agreement signed in 2014 between Kindeva Drug Delivery and H&T Presspart to accelerate the growth of Kindeva Drug Delivery’s dose counter technology. This technology enhances patient safety by providing real-time information on the remaining doses in inhalers, preventing unexpected shortages. H&T Presspart will expand the cleanroom facilities at their Marsberg, Germany, site to support the dose counter production. As part of this strategic partnership, Chiesi Group will use dose counters in their innovative carbon minimal pMDI portfolio, which uses a low Global Warming Potential (GWP) propellant to minimise the climate impact of the inhalers, while maintaining all the therapeutic options that patients suffering from respiratory diseases need.

David Stevens, global chief commercial officer of Kindeva Drug Delivery, stated: “Kindeva is pleased to extend this strategic partnership as it solidifies our core objective of improving the lives of patients around the world. Kindeva embraces the responsibility it has in ensuring that patients who depend upon our device technology are reliably supplied, and we believe that this innovative supply chain collaboration further underscores this commitment.”

Roberto Della Valle, head of global direct procurement of Chiesi Group, added: “Chiesi, with its patient-centric approach, is dedicated to delivering therapeutic solutions that enhance patients’ health and quality of life. Collaborating with Kindeva and H&T Presspart exemplifies this commitment, and we are thrilled to take this step forward. By providing an inhaler that reassures patients about the remaining dose count, we aim to enhance their safety and confidence.”