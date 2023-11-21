NeuroOne Picks Up Patent for Drug Delivery Device

× Expand Shutterstock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation have announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application 16/812,702, titled “Agent-Delivering Neural Probe Devices and Related Systems and Methods,” which covers novel electrodes that can operate as a standard neural electrode that also delivers a treatment agent to a target area of the patient’s brain.

A Notice of Allowance is issued by the USPTO after examination of a patent application and a determination that a patent should be granted from the application. NeuroOne anticipates the issuance of the patent in the coming months.

Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne, commented: “The Company continues to strengthen its existing patent portfolio with this recent notification by the USPTO. These allowances are especially important as we advance our efforts to partner with existing biopharma companies to offer the next combination device that can provide both drug delivery and sEEG recording capabilities.”

In addition to this allowed patent application, NeuroOne’s patent portfolio includes the two other allowed patent applications, one issued U.S. patent, eight pending U.S. applications, and several foreign applications covering a wide variety of thin-film electrode technologies, including both neural and spinal cord electrodes with unique structures that optimise the functionality and minimised profile of those electrodes.