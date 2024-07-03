NLC Health Ventures launches new early-stage drug delivery company

× Expand NLC Health Ventures

NLC Health Ventures, in collaboration with Verily, a precision health technology company, will launch Exolvo Biosciences, a pioneering biotech company delivering the next-generation solution for biologic drug delivery.

Through Exolvo, NLC seeks to advance drug delivery technology that was incubated within Verily and is now being spun out as a stand-alone private early-stage venture under NLC. Exolvo will benefit from NLC’s venture-building approach and its extensive ecosystem of health experts and industry partnerships.

Exolvo's oral drug delivery technology is distinguished by its flexible capsule size and modular design, allowing adaptation to a variety of large molecular structures. This flexibility and modularity are key differentiators, setting Exolvo apart in the industry and positioning it at the forefront of oral drug delivery innovation.

“This technology has tremendous potential for significant impact. For patients, it means an improved and better treatment experience, and for healthcare workers, it simplifies administration and enhances efficiency in delivering care,” said Nick Ibery, UK Lead Partner at NLC.

Biologic drugs are essential for treating various chronic conditions, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, and cardiometabolic diseases including diabetes and obesity. Due to their larger size and complexity, biologics are sensitive to the digestive enzymes and acidic environment of the gastrointestinal tract, making oral delivery challenging. As a result, biologic drugs are usually administered through frequent and painful needle injections or intravenous administration. Such treatments can be burdensome for patients and costly for healthcare systems.

“Talk to anyone living with a chronic disease like diabetes and they will mention the struggle of having to inject themselves - in some cases - even multiple times a day. There is a need for innovative solutions that can make treatments more accessible and less invasive for people that live with chronic conditions,“ says Exolvo co-founder and CEO, Brian Longstreet, who brings extensive experience from the pharma and biotech industry.

Exolvo’s technology is progressing towards assembling an IND package in the U.S., while simultaneously actively engaging with key pharmaceutical and biotech partners.