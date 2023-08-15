Pfizer’s ELREXFIO Receives U.S. FDA Accelerated Approval for Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Key highlights:

The approval of ELREXFIO (elranatamab-bcmm) is based on clinically meaningful response rates and duration of response from Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 study.

ELREXFIO is the first off-the-shelf (ready-to-use) fixed-dose subcutaneous BCMA-directed agent in the U.S. with the option for every-other-week long-term dosing after 24 weeks of weekly treatment.

Pfizer continues to advance the MagnetisMM clinical program to expand ELREXFIO into earlier lines of treatment, both as monotherapy and in combination with standard or novel therapies.

Pfizer Inc. have announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval to ELREXFIO (elranatamab-bcmm) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. Approval was based on the results of the single-arm Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 trial, and continued approval for this indication is contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). ELREXFIO is a subcutaneously delivered B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-CD3-directed bispecific antibody (BsAb) immunotherapy that binds to BCMA on myeloma cells and CD3 on T-cells, bringing them together and activating the T-cells to kill myeloma cells.

“ELREXFIO reflects our ongoing commitment to developing scientific breakthroughs that meaningfully improve outcomes for people with cancer. Discovered at Pfizer, we advanced this therapy from a first-in-patient trial to approval in less than five years, because we know that time is life for people living with multiple myeloma,” said Angela Hwang, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Global Biopharmaceuticals Business, Pfizer. “With significant responses in a patient population with highly refractory disease, we believe ELREXFIO is poised to potentially become the new standard of care for multiple myeloma, as we plan to build upon this indication with continued development across the expansive MagnetisMM program.”

The approval of ELREXFIO is based on data from response rates and duration of response. Data from cohort A (n=123) of the Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 study (NCT04649359) showed meaningful responses among heavily pretreated RRMM patients who received ELREXFIO as their first BCMA-directed therapy. Among the patients in this study who received four or more lines of therapy prior to ELREXFIO (n=97), the overall response rate was 58%, with an estimated 82% maintaining the response for at least nine months. The median time to first response was 1.2 months. This study also established ELREXFIO as the first BCMA-directed therapy in the U.S. with once-every-other-week dosing for responding patients after 24 weeks of weekly therapy, which means less time at the clinic and potentially greater long-term treatment tolerability. The label also includes data from MagnetisMM-3 cohort B (n=64). Among the 63 patients in this cohort who received at least four prior lines of therapy, including a BCMA-directed therapy (CAR-T or antibody-drug conjugate), the overall response rate was 33% after a median follow-up of 10.2 months, with an estimated 84% maintaining the response for at least nine months.

In longer-term efficacy data for cohort A (n=123) presented at the 2023 European Hematology Association meeting, the objective response rate was 61%, and median duration of response, overall survival, and progression-free survival had not yet been reached at 14.7 months median follow-up. For the responding patients, the probability of maintaining a response at 15 months was 72%. Among responding patients who switched to every-other-week dosing at least six months prior to the data cut-off date (n=50), 80% maintained or improved their response after the switch, with 38% attaining a complete response or better after the switch.