Phillips-Medisize launches pen injector platform to facilitate faster market entry

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company and specialist in the design and manufacture of drug delivery, diagnostic and medtech devices, has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of a disposable pen injector - which is on display at Pharmapack Europe 2023.

Key highlights:

Phillips-Medisize has expanded its portfolio of drug delivery devices with its new pen injector platform - showcased at Pharmapack Europe.

- showcased at Pharmapack Europe. The platform features colours to signal dosing and drug requirements for multiple therapies, including diabetes, fertility and growth hormones.

for multiple therapies, including diabetes, fertility and growth hormones. The commercial delivery of assembled devices aims to accelerate market entry, backed by a full suite of end-to-end capabilities.

Ideally suited for high-volume manufacturing, Phillips-Medisize offers pharmaceutical companies a familiar highly competitive pen injector to facilitate faster, more efficient, and cost-effective market entry. This will be on display at Pharmapack Europe.

“A Pen Injector is an important addition to Phillips-Medisize’s expanding product and platform portfolio that empowers biopharma companies to accelerate the rollout of novel and generic drug treatments at significant economies of scale,” said Paul Chaffin, senior vice president and president of Medical and Pharmaceutical Solutions, Molex.

“This ‘ready-to-go’ solution offers all of the advantages expected from ‘state of the art’ pen designs, while benefitting from our decades of device development and large-volume manufacturing expertise to reduce the challenges of bringing affordable drugs and drug-delivery devices to market.”

Flexible design, smaller form factor and reduced costs

A pen injector has been designed to match user expectations and experiences with familiar disposable pen products, yet is noticeably smaller than most comparable offerings in the market.

In addition to its compact form factor, this pen injector features a flexible design with customisable dosing as well as push-button colours to signal different dosing and drug requirements for multiple therapies, including diabetes, fertility, growth hormones, obesity, and osteoporosis.

Sample devices are currently available to support technical evaluation and human factors studies, with clinical devices scheduled for the end of 2023. As a result, this pen injector is strongly positioned to help drug-delivery companies respond to the rapidly rising, billion-unit-plus disposable pen injector market while reducing commercialisation costs and risks.

Expanded product portfolio

With expertise in integrated, end-to-end solutions, Phillips-Medisize produces more than close to 400 million medical devices on behalf of its customers each year. Decades of trusted collaborations with pharmaceutical companies have resulted in the production of off-the-shelf device platforms, along with the design, development and manufacturing of complex or specialised devices and advanced solutions with embedded connectivity.

The Pen Injector Platform joins Phillips-Medisize’s Aria Smart Autoinjector, which was introduced in May 2021 to meet rising demands for innovation, differentiation and sustainability in the digital drug-delivery device market. Through the introduction of the pen injector, Phillips-Medisize can offer biopharma companies greater choice across the two largest injector market segments, providing highly competitive products combined with our leading contract manufacturing and development capability.

Global reach and resources

Phillips-Medisize continually invests in expanding its capacity, capabilities, and manufacturing footprint to streamline the development and delivery of products and solutions. The company’s global reach now encompasses 32 facilities across 11 countries to support its one-stop shop of medical-device manufacturing solutions.

Phillips-Medisize focuses on design for manufacturability and assembly excellence, along with complex moulding, drug and reagent handling, final packaging and serialisation. Together, these end-to-end capabilities enable customers to consolidate global supply chains while optimising go-to-market strategies.