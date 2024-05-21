Sanofi, Formation Bio and OpenAI Announce Collaboration

× Expand Shutterstock

Sanofi, Formation Bio and OpenAI are collaborating to build AI-powered software to accelerate drug development and bring new medicines to patients more efficiently. The three teams will bring together data, software and tuned models to develop custom, purpose-built solutions across the drug development lifecycle. This represents a first collaboration of its kind within the pharma and life sciences industries.

Sanofi will leverage this partnership to provide access to proprietary data to develop AI models as it continues on its path to becoming the first biopharma company powered by AI at scale.

Paul Hudson, CEO, Sanofi said: "This unique collaboration is the next significant step in our journey to becoming a pharmaceutical company substantially powered by AI. Next generation, first-of-its kind AI model customisations will be an important foundation in our efforts to shape the future of drug development for pharma and for the many patients waiting for innovative treatments.”

OpenAI will contribute access to cutting-edge AI capabilities, including the ability to fine-tune models, deep AI expertise and dedicated thought partnership and resources.

Brad Lightcap, COO, OpenAI explained: “There is massive potential for AI to accelerate drug development. We are excited to collaborate with Sanofi and Formation Bio to help patients and their families by bringing new medicines to market.”

Formation Bio will provide extensive engineering resources, experience operating at the intersection of pharma and AI, and its tech-driven development platform to design, develop and deploy AI technologies across all aspects of the pharma lifecycle.

Benjamine Liu, Co-Founder & CEO, Formation Bio added: “I firmly believe that by combining our strengths, Sanofi, OpenAI and Formation Bio can reimagine drug development in the pharma industry. By creating and implementing customised AI agents and models designed for our industry, companies like Sanofi and Formation Bio can begin to scale with unprecedented productivity and transform the pace at which we bring new medicines to patients.”

The potential positive impact of AI for patients waiting for new treatments is tremendous and Sanofi, Formation Bio and OpenAI plan to lead the way for drug developers.