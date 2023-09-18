SkinBioTherapeutic's AxisBiotix-Ps Receives Health Authority Approval for Launch in France

SkinBioTherapeutics plc has announced that it has received approval from regulators to sell AxisBiotix-Ps, a food supplement to alleviate the symptoms associated with Psoriasis, into the French market. Marketing of the product is expected to launch in France in October.

The announcement follows the launch of AxisBiotix-Ps in Spain and Italy earlier this year, after prior authorisation was received in March and June respectively. Building on the initial launch in the UK where customer retention rates have remained above 80%, the launch of AxisBiotix-Ps into another European market is the continuation of this commercialisation strategy.

Psoriasis is a common skin condition that effects 2-3% of the global population. There are as many as 2 million people suffering from psoriasis in France. Like other Western European countries, France has high rates of food supplement use, with one-third of respondents to a recent survey indicating they regularly use such supplements, and over half saying they had used them in the past year.

The next target country for launch is to be confirmed, but the Company is in talks with other European regulatory agencies to expand the availability of AxisBiotix-Ps.

Stuart J. Ashman, CEO of SkinBioTherapeutics, said: “In line with our strategic plan, we are delighted that AxisBiotix-Ps is now approved for sale in another market, after the previous launches in the UK, Spain, and Italy. We anticipate an open reception from potential new customers in our European markets due to their positive attitude to food supplements. We have now completed the goal of launching in three major European markets in 2023 and we look forward to updating the market on other country launches next year.”

Psoriasis is a lifelong condition, with no known cure, which impacts the everyday lives of sufferers. Existing treatments such as steroids or immuno-suppressants cannot be used over the long-term, which makes AxisBiotix-Ps an effective solution to alleviate its symptoms. As a food supplement, AxisBiotix-Ps is a food supplement that seeks to act on the gut-skin axis re-introducing missing bacteria into the gut and redressing the balance to improve skin health. The importance of the gut-skin axis is backed by strong scientific data.