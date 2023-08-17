US FDA Approves Ipsen’s Sohonos Capsules

Ipsen have announced the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Sohonos (palovarotene) capsules as a retinoid indicated for the reduction in volume of new heterotopic ossification in adults and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older for females and 10 years and older for males with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP).

“The FDA approval of Sohonos is a breakthrough for the U.S. FOP community. For the first time doctors have an approved medicine available to them, shown to reduce the formation of new, abnormal bone growth, known as heterotopic ossification (HO), which causes debilitating mobility challenges and has a devastating impact on the lives of people with FOP,” said Howard Mayer, Head of Research and Development, Ipsen. “Development of medicines for rare diseases takes commitment and belief from everyone involved. We at Ipsen are sincerely grateful to the FOP community of patients and medical experts, as the first-ever treatment in the U.S. for managing FOP would not be possible without their participation in the clinical trials and ongoing support.”

FOP impacts the lives of an estimated 400 people in the U.S. and 900 people globally. As the disease continuously progresses with flare-up episodes causing rapid bone growth, HO severely restricts mobility and function. Most people living with FOP inevitably lose the ability to eat and drink on their own, cannot provide selfcare or use the restroom themselves, and are unable to maintain employment. By the age of 30 years old, the majority of people with FOP require a wheelchair and full-time caregiver assistance. The management of FOP has previously been limited to palliative care and ultimately, FOP shortens the median life expectancy to 56 years, untimely death is often caused by bone formation around the ribcage leading to breathing problems and cardiorespiratory failure, or falls resulting in fractures or head injuries because joint ankylosis prevents bracing from a fall.

“FOP is life-altering to the individuals diagnosed and their families. There’s not a day that goes by where those impacted don’t worry about the debilitating physical pain of muscle that is replaced by bone, another joint locking or the relentless emotional toll of losing the ability to do an activity they love, or hold a loved one close,” explained Michelle Davis, Executive Director of International FOP Association. “The first treatment for FOP has been proven to reduce the volume of new abnormal bone growth, which may result in better health outcomes for people living with FOP.”

The FDA approval is based on the pivotal efficacy and safety data from the Phase III MOVE trial, the first and largest multicenter, open-label trial in adult and pediatric patients. The 18-month data published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, included 107 patients (12 percent of the estimated number of individuals worldwide living with FOP) who received oral palovarotene compared with untreated individuals from Ipsen’s global FOP Natural History Study. The study results demonstrated palovarotene effectively reduced annualized heterotopic ossification volume compared with no treatment beyond standard of care, (54% reduction with weighted linear mixed effect model). The study also demonstrated that palovarotene has a well-characterized safety profile, with adverse events consistent with the systemic retinoid class. The most common treatment emergent adverse reactions reported in the study were mucocutaneous events such as dry skin, lip dryness, alopecia, drug eruption, rash, and pruritus and musculoskeletal events such as arthralgia and premature growth plate closure in growing children.