Vivesto signs agreement with CRO to evaluate anti-cancer drug formulations

Vivesto AB announces that it is advancing research into its drug delivery formulations and has signed a research agreement with Visikol Inc., U.S. contract research services provider (CRO).

Visikol will conduct research to evaluate the cellular effects of new and existing anti-cancer drug formulations developed using Vivesto’s proprietary XR-17 and XR-18 technologies.

As a result of this research, Vivesto will be able to assess anti-cancer compounds formulated with its XR-17 drug delivery platform as well as line extensions formulated with the XR-18 technology that it is currently developing, with regard to their therapeutic properties and underlying biologic effects. This research will allow Vivesto to select promising developmental drug candidates and further expand its current and future oncology pipeline focused on hard-to-treat and late-stage cancers.

Visikol specialises in accelerating the drug discovery and development process by providing its clients with advanced tissue imaging and cell culture services. Visikol has been involved in the successful development of dozens of drug discovery programs and counts the top twenty pharmaceutical companies as clients.

Reinhard Koenig, MD, CSO of Vivesto, commented: “We continue to advance our internal research efforts by developing our XR-17 and XR-18 technologies, including line extensions and formulations with anti-cancer compounds. We are working hard to achieve a deeper understanding of the cellular effects of these formulations and have therefore partnered with Visikol, an experienced U.S. services company, to provide valuable insights. We are looking forward to integrating the output of this research into the development of new compounds.”