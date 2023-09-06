Wegovy Available In The UK

Semaglutide (Wegovy) launched in the UK on 4 September and is available on the NHS, and privately, as an option for weight management in line with NICE guidance, alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Patients are eligible for treatment within a specialist weight management service if they have at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension or cardiovascular disease, and either a BMI of at least 35 or a BMI of 30 to 34.9, provided they meet the criteria for referral to specialist weight management services, including that conventional treatment has been unsuccessful.

NICE’s guidance on Semaglutide for managing overweight and obesity can be found here.

Am I Eligible?