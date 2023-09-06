Wegovy Available In The UK

Semaglutide (Wegovy) launched in the UK on 4 September and is available on the NHS, and privately, as an option for weight management in line with NICE guidance, alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.
Patients are eligible for treatment within a specialist weight management service if they have at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension or cardiovascular disease, and either a BMI of at least 35 or a BMI of 30 to 34.9, provided they meet the criteria for referral to specialist weight management services, including that conventional treatment has been unsuccessful.
NICE’s guidance on Semaglutide for managing overweight and obesity can be found here.
Am I Eligible?
- NICE determine the eligibility criteria for routine use of Wegovy on the NHS to ensure value for money for the NHS.
- Wegovy is for those dealing with obesity and weight-related problems, not for people who just want to lose some weight.
- NICE recommend that Wegovy should be prescribed alongside diet and physical activity support for adults with a weight-related health condition – such as hypertension or cardiovascular disease and a Body Mass Index (BMI) of at least 35, or, exceptionally, a BMI of 30, if they meet the criteria for specialist weight management services. NHS England is legally required to make Wegovy available to NHS patients in line with NICE’s recommendations within 3 months of its commercial availability.
- People from some minority ethnic family backgrounds have lower BMI thresholds for eligibility. This means they might qualify at a slightly lower BMI compared to others.