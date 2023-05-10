Envirotainer Appoints CSO and Gains American Airlines Approval for Releye Containers

× Expand Envirotainer Envirotainer's Releye Shipment Container

Key highlights:

Envirotainer appoints Delphine Perridy Boile as Chief Sales Officer, strengthening the company's sales and marketing efforts.

appoints as Chief Sales Officer, strengthening the company's sales and marketing efforts. American Airlines approves Envirotainer's Releye RLP and RAP containers for use on its aircraft fleet, enhancing temperature-controlled pharmaceutical shipments.

approves containers for use on its aircraft fleet, enhancing temperature-controlled pharmaceutical shipments. The collaboration with American Airlines marks a significant milestone in expanding secure and sustainable cold chain solutions in the highly regulated market.

Envirotainer, a specialist in secure cold chain solutions for the shipment of pharmaceuticals, has appointed Delphine Perridy Boile as their new Chief Sales Officer (CSO). As part of the Envirotainer Executive Management Team, she will spearhead all sales and marketing activities, taking responsibility for achieving growth targets.

In addition, American Airlines has become the latest global airline to approve the Envirotainer Releye RLP and RAP containers for usage on its aircraft fleet. This approval enables the airline to meet the increasing demand for temperature-controlled, life-saving medicines in transit, providing secure and sustainable cold chain solutions in a highly regulated market.

Delphine brings a wealth of expertise from the life sciences industry, having held senior sales positions at IQVIA and CEGEDIM. She will report to CEO Peter Gisel-Ekdahl, who commented on her appointment, "Delphine's experience and achievements will accelerate our ability to meet the targets we've set for the business. She's perfectly placed to deliver the growth we expect while also fulfilling our goal of ensuring lifesaving, temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals are reliably and sustainably available to healthcare practitioners and patients around the globe."

The Releye range helps airlines and shippers meet the strictest pharmaceutical air freight standards. Eric Mathieu, Head of Customer Experience for American Airlines Cargo, said, "The Releye RLP and RAP containers are reliably designed for transporting critical Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical shipments, making it a perfect addition to our current cold-chain network." Don Harrison, Interim CSO at Envirotainer, added that the addition of American Airlines to the growing family of carriers for Releye containers is a significant milestone, ensuring the safety and quality of air freight pharmaceutical products throughout the supply chain.