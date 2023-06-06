GEODIS Site at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport Earns CEIV Pharma Certification

× Expand Logistics

The GEODIS site at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport has been awarded the CEIV Pharma certification by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) a year after its opening. This certification recognises the site's high standards in the handling and air transport of pharmaceutical products, affirming its commitment to safety, security, and compliance.

Several major names in the pharmaceutical sector have already been attracted to the GEODIS site. With this certification, the site aims to further solidify its position in the pharmaceutical sector. The facility, located in cargo zone 4 of Europe’s second-largest airport, spans over 6,000 m2 and includes two cold rooms for handling temperature-controlled products. Its strategic location with direct access to the runways and proximity to major highways ensures smooth transportation of goods.

Massimo Norcaro, CEO of GEODIS’s Freight Forwarding Line of Business in France, commented on the achievement: “CEIV certification is a guarantee of quality, confirming our expertise and our ability to handle the air transport of pharmaceutical products to their final destination, whether in France or round the world. It is proof of our complete mastery of the logistics chain, through the conformity of our facilities, equipment, operations and staff training, and it guarantees total product integrity.”

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider known for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector worldwide. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.