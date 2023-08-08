IO Biotech Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at ESMO Congress 2023

IO Biotech have announced that an abstract related to the company’s Phase 2 basket trial of IO102-IO103 as an investigational agent in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in solid tumors (IOB-022/KN-D38) has been accepted for poster presentation at the ESMO Congress 2023 being held in Madrid from October 20-24, 2023.

Presentation Details

Title: A Phase 2 trial of the IO102-IO103 vaccine plus pembrolizumab: preliminary analysis for first line (1L) treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN)

Presenter: Jonathan Riess, MD

Poster Number: 1038P

The poster will be available on the “Posters & Publications” page of the IO Biotech website at the start of the meeting.

About IO102-IO103

IO102-IO103 is an investigational immune-modulating cancer vaccine designed to target the immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by the proteins indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and PD-L1. The company is currently conducting a Phase 3 trial (IOB-013/KN-D18; NCT05155254) evaluating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line advanced melanoma patients, and a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38; NCT05077709).

About IOB-022/KN-D38 Phase 2 Solid Tumor Basket Trial

IOB-022/KN-D38 (NCT05077709) is a non-comparative, open label trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in each of the following first-line advanced cancers: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), and urothelial bladder cancer (UBC). The clinical trial is sponsored by IO Biotech and conducted in collaboration with Merck. IO Biotech maintains global commercial rights to IO102-IO103.

KEYTRUDA is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.