AGC Biologics and BioConnection to Partner

AGC Biologics and BioConnection, a specialised CMO focusing on aseptic filling of vials and syringes for clinical and commercial production, have announced a new strategic partnership. They are partnering to provide end-to-end biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing capabilities for drug substance and drug product using the development and manufacturing expertise of AGC Biologics and the specialised aseptic filling capabilities of BioConnection.

The new partnership offers a seamless, full-service clinical-stage development and manufacturing solution that accelerates timelines and brings life-saving therapies to market more efficiently. By combining world-class drug substance and drug product services, AGC Biologics together with BioConnection now offer one convenient “gene to vial” value chain service with a single contract and project management team for the project lifecycle. Further, developers will save time and resources by avoiding long, complex processes associated with negotiating a separate drug substance and drug product contract and be able to conveniently plan drug filling activities for as soon as their substance release is scheduled – all through this new offering.

“Now more than ever global pharmaceutical companies and developers need reliable facilities to produce and fill their drug products, and by combining our resources with BioConnection we are offering a new end-to-end solution for them under one contract with AGC Biologics,” said Patricio Massera, CEO of AGC Biologics. “We believe BioConnection has a strong acumen, and this established partnership will enhance our biopharmaceutical manufacturing offering by providing drug product services for protein biologics, allowing us to create deeper relationships with developers to help get their products to patients in need.”

Similarly, Alexander Willemse, CEO of BioConnection, commented, "We are excited to join forces with AGC Biologics to offer integrated manufacturing solutions that address the complexities of biopharmaceutical development. Together, we are well-positioned to support our clients at every stage."