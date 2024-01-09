AGC Biologics Announce Plans for New Manufacturing Site in Yokohama Japan

AGC Biologics have announced plans to construct a new manufacturing facility at AGC Inc.’s Yokohama Technical Centre in Japan. The new site is a part of a strategic growth strategy to create more high-quality pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services in the Asia region that can help meet the global demand for biologics and advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs). The facility is expected to be operational in 2026.

The new AGC Biologics Yokohama facility will offer pre-clinical through commercial services for mammalian-based protein biologics, cell therapies, and messenger RNA (mRNA). The site will house multiple 2,000 L single-use bioreactors and several 4,000 L or larger reactors for mammalian cell culture services, making it one of Japan’s largest* sites for mammalian-based manufacturing capacity once complete. (*AGC estimates)

AGC Biologics is building this facility thanks to a grant from the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) as part of the ministry’s initiative to develop biopharmaceutical manufacturing sites to strengthen vaccine production in the region. The total investment for the AGC Biologics Yokohama site is expected to be approximately 50 billion Japanese yen ($350,500,000 USD) and once fully operational it will employ 400 people.

“With an increased demand in this region for high-quality partners that have a history of clinical and commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing, we are making this investment to offer developers the services they need, and strengthen our global CDMO network,” said Patricio Massera, CEO of AGC Biologics. “The new Yokohama facility will be a central location for innovators in Japan and across the Asia Pacific, offering scientific expertise, technical flexibility and needed services to support development and manufacturing at every critical stage.”

The Yokohama facility is expected to significantly contribute to the needs of regional and global developers seeking biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing capabilities, in addition to further maximising operational and supply chain efficiencies across AGC Biologics' global network. AGC Biologics currently operate one site in the region, the Chiba facility, offering mammalian expression and microbial fermentation services.