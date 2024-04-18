AGC Biologics to Collaborate with Cytiva in Japan

× Expand Shutterstock

AGC Biologics, in collaboration with the global life sciences leader Cytiva, is set to innovate its production line at its new facility in Yokohama, Japan with two FlexFactory manufacturing platforms.

Situated in a globally accessible area within the Asia Pacific region, the new manufacturing site is expected to significantly contribute to the needs of regional and global developers seeking biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing capabilities, in addition to further maximising operational and supply chain efficiencies across AGC Biologics' global network.

The new AGC Biologics Yokohama will offer a flexible and fully integrated system with single-use technology that can be adapted to meet developers’ needs of a product at any stage.

Patricio Massera, CEO, AGC Biologics, says: “As a CDMO, technology plays an important role in helping us serve pharmaceutical developers worldwide. With Cytiva’s proven systems, tools and expertise, we can maximise our operational and supply chain efficiencies and standardize the technology transfer process at our new Yokohama site.”

The Cytiva technology will play an integral role in AGC Biologics critical install base for helping pharmaceutical partners develop and manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and drug substances, as well as monoclonal antibody (mAb) products, from early phase clinical development through the commercial stage.

In addition, Cytiva will contribute to the Yokohama facility’s cell therapy development and manufacturing services by supplying major equipment such as Xuri, Sepax C-Pro, VIA Freeze Duo, VIA Freeze Quad and VIA Thaw L1000.

Ludovic Brellier, President of Biotechnology Integrated Services and Business Operations, Cytiva, says: “Flexibility and the ease to scale up and out quickly, is key to any provider of therapies. Cytiva provides that through our standardized design, process workflows, and integrated automated solutions. For AGC Biologics, we are tailoring to the site’s particular needs to speed up development and shorten time to clinic.”

The two FlexFactory platforms will support the AGC Biologics Yokohama facility’s monoclonal antibodies and mRNA production, including multiple 2000 L single-use bioreactors. The facility is expected to be fully operational in 2026, with its cell therapy services beginning in 2025.