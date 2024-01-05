AGI Group Acquires Chemtrix B.V.

AGI Group have announced the successful acquisition of Chemtrix B.V. This strategic acquisition will bring flow chemistry scale-up capabilities into the AGI Group, supporting both pilot and manufacturing solutions.

The AGI Group, founded in Japan, is a world-leading solutions provider for precision manufactured glass equipment across chemical processing industries, including the scientific and pharmaceuticals sectors. The core strategy of the AGI Group is to expand its global presence to support customers and enable sales growth in markets outside of Japan.

Mike Hawes, CEO of AGI International, commented: “We are very excited to have Chemtrix join AGI Group. We have a strong and successful history in providing high performance flow chemistry solutions for research laboratories. The addition of Chemtrix now allows us to support the market in scaling up their processes to the pilot plant and manufacturing scales. Chemtrix has a fantastic reputation in this market, and we are delighted to be able to offer the high quality and high performance solutions in the Chemtrix portfolio.”

The Chemtrix flow reactor portfolio complements these offerings perfectly, and has been designed to change how chemical processes are developed, delivering increased process safety, reduced operating costs and new chemical possibilities at scales ranging from milligrams in the lab through to tonnes for manufacturing.

Dr. Charlotte Wiles, CEO of Chemtrix, commented: “Our strategy focusses on developing close collaborations with end users across academia, the fine chemicals, specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries to develop a complete, easy to scale product portfolio whilst delivering our customers safe and reliable scale-up from the lab to industrial production. We are delighted to join AGI Group, and continue our shared mission of delivering high quality, efficient solutions that meet our customers challenging process needs.