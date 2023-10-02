Agility in the Spotlight for 2024 Pharma Sector Says MM Packaging

× Expand Shutterstock

Looking ahead to the supply chain challenges of 2024, MM Packaging, secondary packaging supplier to the pharmaceutical sector, has underlined the pressing need for agility as part of the industry’s response.

Outlining the key challenges that the pharma supply chain faces, MM Packaging identifies operational flexibility as the paramount driver for sustained market growth.

Marga Romo, Head of Marketing at MM Packaging, explains: “In many ways, the pharma industry is still recovering from a post-pandemic market; this includes a more cautious approach to global business. Now we look ahead to 2024, and particularly how we can reignite growth. From our perspective, the answer lies in a laser-focused – yet more versatile supply chain. With pressures that include rising costs, logistics disruptions and more comprehensive international legislation, there’s never been a more pressing need for efficiency and speed to market. From our perspective it’s clear; pharma businesses must prioritise agility in all aspects and every step of the pharma supply chain has a role in making this a reality. This undoubtedly includes packaging suppliers such as MM Packaging.”

With 28 dedicated pharma packaging sites located around the world, serving over 800 customers each year, MM Packaging offers secondary packaging solutions designed specifically for the needs of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Its product range includes carton packaging, leaflets and labels, as well as security, tamper evidence and anti-counterfeit technologies. The business focuses on creating solutions that drive supply chain efficiency, safety, security and value for its customers, to elevate the role of packaging across the pharma sector.

Marga Romo adds: “To better support our customers in the pharma sector, we are putting an agile service firmly at the centre of our business. We want our customers to feel comfortable that whatever 2024 brings, we can deliver through any eventuality or market shift. To do that, MM Packaging is bringing the best of both worlds – fast, localised service that makes our customers feel valued, backed by powerhouse global scale and logistics. This also means we can shift and adapt quickly, to support our customers in new ways. Packaging is often an ‘unsung hero’ of the pharma sector, but when we talk about the pressing need for agility going into 2024, it’s a fantastic opportunity for businesses to boost efficiency and speed through the supply chain. We want to see pharmaceutical and healthcare businesses pushing their packaging partners harder than ever before to deliver innovation, quality and above all, agility.”